Woodbridge man gets five years for role in 2019 Spotsylvania robbery

A Woodbridge man was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison for his role in a Spotsylvania County armed robbery in which the victims were lured to the robbery under the guise of buying catalytic converters.

Juoquim L. Young, 32, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon. As part of a plea agreement, Young was sentenced to a total of 12 years with seven years suspended.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland, the robbery occurred Oct. 13, 2019, on Billy Days Road in Spotsylvania. The victims, two adults and a juvenile, had made arrangements with Michael B. Allen of Woodford to buy 60 catalytic converters for $4,000.

At least one of the victims had previous dealings with Allen, court records state. Allen is serving a prison term of just over four years for his role in the heist.

After arriving at the meeting spot, the victims were told that the converters were at a nearby home. When they got to the house, Young greeted the victims with a gun and Allen pulled out a knife, according to court records.