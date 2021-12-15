Woodbridge man gets five years for role in 2019 Spotsylvania robbery

A Woodbridge man was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison for his role in a Spotsylvania County armed robbery in which the victims were lured to the robbery under the guise of buying catalytic converters.
Juoquim L. Young, 32, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon. As part of a plea agreement, Young was sentenced to a total of 12 years with seven years suspended.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Crystal Montague–Holland, the robbery occurred Oct. 13, 2019, on Billy Days Road in Spotsylvania. The victims, two adults and a juvenile, had made arrangements with Michael B. Allen of Woodford to buy 60 catalytic converters for $4,000.
At least one of the victims had previous dealings with Allen, court records state. Allen is serving a prison term of just over four years for his role in the heist.
After arriving at the meeting spot, the victims were told that the converters were at a nearby home. When they got to the house, Young greeted the victims with a gun and Allen pulled out a knife, according to court records.
The victims were forced to get on their knees and hand over the money that was supposed to be used for the converters. Allen slashed the front tire of the victims’ vehicle before leaving with his accomplice in a Ford truck, records state.
The suspects didn’t know that one of the victims had a phone in his car that recorded much of the incident, including the license plate on Allen’s truck. Police tracked him down later that night in Caroline County.
Allen admitted to his role in the robbery, but claimed he was pressured into the crime by a man he only knew as “Bless.” He told police he received none of the money but was promised tattoos from the accomplice.
Police eventually determined that Bless was Young and he was arrested in February of last year.
Young, who was represented by Attorney Matthew Morrison, was ordered to make $4,000 in restitution to the primary victim.
