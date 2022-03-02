Woodbridge man leads Stafford deputies on pursuit Wednesday morning, police say

A Woodbridge man was charged with multiple offenses Wednesday as the result of a pursuit in Stafford County that began after an illegal U-turn, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy B.W. Gildea was on patrol at 8:51 a.m. when he saw a black Chevy Tahoe making a U-turn at U.S. 17 and Olde Forge Drive. Gildea tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver went onto Interstate 95 and headed north doing about the speed limit.

Other deputies were stationed farther north ready to use tire deflation devices, but the suspect left the interstate at Centreport Parkway. Two other deputies joined the pursuit and the suspect accelerated to more than 70 mph.

After the driver got onto the I–95 south ramp from Centreport Parkway, the three deputies executed a rolling road block that stopped the suspect without any vehicles being damaged.

Ray Vern Posey Jr., 62, was charged with eluding, child neglect, possession of illegal drugs and driving on a suspended license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

A juvenile relative who was in the vehicle was released to his school at a parent’s request, Kimmitz said.

