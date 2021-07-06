Woodbridge man sentenced to 15 years for dumping woman's body in Stafford

A man who dumped a woman’s body in a ditch in Stafford County after she overdosed while they were using drugs together was ordered Tuesday to serve 15 years in prison.

Dontae M. Sanders, 28, of Woodbridge was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 45 years with 30 years suspended. He had previously been convicted of distributing illegal drugs and concealing a dead body.

Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of seven years and nine months.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The body of 28-year-old Stafford resident Ashley Childs was found early Oct. 6, 2019, in a ditch near a pond off Whispering Pines Lane. Her cause of death was later determined to be “acute fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication.”

The evidence presented by prosecutor Amy Casey showed that police went to West Virginia to interview Sanders after identifying him as a suspect.

Sanders told police that he’d picked up Childs that morning to use drugs together, something they had done before. After a short time, according to Sanders’ story quoted in court records, Childs started “acting all crazy.” After attempts to revive her failed, Sanders said he “panicked” and decided to leave her on the side of the road.