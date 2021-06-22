Woodford man convicted in death of tow-truck driver in Fredericksburg

A man who struck and killed a tow-truck driver on the Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fredericksburg last year was convicted Tuesday of DUI-manslaughter.

Christopher R. Minor, 29, of Woodford convicted by Judge Gordon Willis following a trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Minor, who was acquitted of a drug possession charge, will be sentenced Sept. 9.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Wenonah Petersen, 29-year-old Louis J. Rich was outside his tow truck about 12:35 p.m. June 11 on the ramp leading from eastbound State Route 3 to southbound I–95. It is not clear why Rich was stopped on the ramp.

Virginia State Police troopers testified that Minor’s 2020 Chevrolet Impala crossed the white fog line and struck Rich before striking his 2006 International tow truck.

Rich was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Trooper A. Lubbers testified Tuesday that Minor told him he’d taken Percocet, but said he didn’t notice any signs of intoxication at the scene.

But Petersen put on evidence that Minor had several controlled substances in his system when his blood was drawn several hours after the crash.