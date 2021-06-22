Woodford man convicted in death of tow-truck driver in Fredericksburg

A man who struck and killed a tow-truck driver on the Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fredericksburg last year was convicted Tuesday of DUI-manslaughter.
Christopher R. Minor, 29, of Woodford convicted by Judge Gordon Willis following a trial in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Minor, who was acquitted of a drug possession charge, will be sentenced Sept. 9.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Wenonah Petersen, 29-year-old Louis J. Rich was outside his tow truck about 12:35 p.m. June 11 on the ramp leading from eastbound State Route 3 to southbound I–95. It is not clear why Rich was stopped on the ramp.
Virginia State Police troopers testified that Minor’s 2020 Chevrolet Impala crossed the white fog line and struck Rich before striking his 2006 International tow truck.
Rich was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Trooper A. Lubbers testified Tuesday that Minor told him he’d taken Percocet, but said he didn’t notice any signs of intoxication at the scene.
But Petersen put on evidence that Minor had several controlled substances in his system when his blood was drawn several hours after the crash.
Defense attorney Anna Lindemann argued that Minor was not intoxicated at the time of the crash and said the amounts of drugs in his system were minimal and that he passed field sobriety tests. She said Minor didn’t see Rich and that Rich’s death was simply a tragic accident.
The felony Minor was convicted of carries a penalty of between one to 10 years in prison. Minor has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail since November.
