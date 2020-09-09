Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI in Stafford

A Manassas woman was arrested on drunken driving charges Tuesday after she passed a Stafford County deputy while going the wrong way on a major highway, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy D.A. Earp Jr. was in the northbound lanes of U.S. 17 at 3:33 a.m. when a gold Chevrolet sedan passed him heading south in the same northbound lanes.

Kimmitz said the deputy avoided a collision, then went to the next crossover to head south in pursuit of the vehicle.

Earp saw the vehicle enter the southbound lanes at the intersection with Poplar Road, Kimmitz said. The driver pulled into a ditch and continued along the shoulder before pulling into a parking space at Burton's Automotive Services at 1443 Warrenton Road.

Kimmitz said the driver left her vehicle in reverse and nearly backed into Earp's cruiser after he stopped behind her.

Sonya Baccus, 38, of Manassas, was charged with DUI (second offense), driving on the wrong side of the highway, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and not wearing a seatbelt. She was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

