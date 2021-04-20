'You've lost some humanity,' judge tells trio who tortured goats

The attorneys for the three men referred to Morgan’s case several times Tuesday in requesting leniency for their clients. Because of the way the law is written, Morgan could not be convicted of a felony involving her own goats even though she authorized and encouraged the slaughter.

“The entire reason we are here is because of a fourth defendant who isn’t here today,” said Christopher Reyes, Compton’s attorney. “It boggles the mind.”

Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey referred to the group as “meth heads” and said the level of vileness displayed was worthy of a stiff sentence. He said the men have significant criminal histories and said the “sadistic quality” of their actions with the goats is “shocking to any normal citizen.”

Defense attorneys Reyes, Jim Ilijevich and Alex Raymond agreed that the actions were vile. But they asked for mercy, pointing out that at least most of the defendants have longstanding drug addictions that skewed their judgements.

Ilijevich said his client, Compton, had been using methamphetamines for five straight days and has no recollection of the incident. Judge Ricardo Rigual said he regularly sees people in court with serious drug problems and said that doesn’t account for that kind of behavior.

“You’ve lost some humanity and I hope you’re able to get it back at some point,” Rigual said.

