A man who made a series of threatening prank calls last year in the area has been ordered to serve seven years in prison.

James Wayne Hash II, 36, of Fredericksburg has now been convicted in Stafford County, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County. His final conviction took place Monday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court, where Hash pleaded guilty to felony bomb threat and was ordered to serve a year in prison.

Hash had already been ordered to serve a year in Fredericksburg and five years in Stafford, where he made calls to Conway Elementary School in which he threatened to shoot minority children if the school wasn’t evacuated.

In addition to the seven active years, Hash has numerous years of suspended time hanging over his head.

The Spotsylvania conviction stems from a Sept. 7 911 robocall in which he threatened to blow up the Spotsylvania Towne Center. On that same day, court records show, he made similar calls involving the Fredericksburg Courthouse building and the Stafford elementary school, along with other prank calls.

Using phone location records and surveillance videos, police identified Hash as the one responsible for the calls. Police recovered the phone used to make the threats in Hash’s hotel room following his arrest, and Hash confessed to making the prank calls in all three localities.

He told police that he made the calls because he felt “empty and down.”