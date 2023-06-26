The man whose remains were found last week in the woods in Spotsylvania County has been identified as 67-year-old Charles Limbrick.

Limbrick's decaying remains were discovered Thursday in the area of 10600 Spotsylvania Ave. by a resident who told police he was collecting cans for recycling when he came upon the body. Limbrick's identification was determined at a medical examiner's office through fingerprint analysis, Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said, and his next-of-kin was notified.

Limbrick's last known address was in Spotsylvania, but he had no fixed address at the time of his death, police said. Scott said the cause of death has not been determined, but said the initial investigation indicates that Limbrick died of natural causes. He had apparently been in the woods for several weeks.

Scott said that after releasing information about the discovery of the remains, police received calls from several people inquiring about the identity of the body and whether it might be a missing relative. Among the callers was a member of Limbrick's family, who told police he hadn't been seen or heard from in several weeks. Limbrick had not been reported missing.