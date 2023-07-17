Caroline authorities are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that was discovered Friday morning in a county subdivision.

Sheriff Scott Moser said deputies went to a home in the Belmont subdivision in Ruther Glen about 10:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. A family member had called the police and expressed concern.

Responding deputies found two deceased residents in the home, and Moser said preliminary indications are that they died as the result of a domestic murder-suicide.

Moser said his office is not releasing the victims’ names in order to give the family privacy and time to contact extended relatives. The bodies have been taken to the state medical examiner’s office for further investigation.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all the family members affected by this sad and tragic event,” Moser said.

It was the second time a slain couple was found in Caroline in two months. In May, deputies responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in Ladysmith Village subdivision and found two victims dead in a home. It was later determined to be a murder-suicide. The police investigation revealed that a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself.