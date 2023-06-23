The remains of an unknown male were discovered Thursday in some woods in Spotsylvania County, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said the body was reported at 2:30 p.m. by a citizen who was in the area of 10600 Spotsylvania Avenue. The man told police he was collecting cans for recycling when he came upon the body.

Responding detectives found a decaying body that they estimated had been there for more than a month. Scott said that area has been known to be frequented by homeless people.

The remains were sent to a medical examiner's office for examination. Scott said the man's cause of death has not been determined.

Anyone with possible information regarding the deceased male is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 540/582-5822.

