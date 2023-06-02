A car connected to a triple-murder suspect in Prince William County was recovered Thursday evening in Spotsylvania County, police said.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was discovered in the Post Oak area. The discovery drew a large police response and a search for the murder suspect, 28-year-old Donald Antonio Barahona Quinonez of no fixed address.

It also spurred some online rumors, including one that three people had been killed in the Post Oak area. Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said that no one was shot in the county and that there were no reported sightings of Barahona Quinonez or anyone else in connection to the car.

The stolen vehicle was turned over to Prince William police, who were still looking for Barahona Quinonez on Friday and investigated the slayings.

According to Prince William police, the shootings occurred May 26 in a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Avenue in Woodbridge. Four people were shot and three have since died.

The suspect, later identified as Barahona Quinonez, fled immediately after the shootings. The dead were identified as Edwin G. Salmeron, 37, Luis Alonzo Salgado-Rivas, 41, and Kevin Josue Vallecillo Mendoza, 23, all of Woodbridge.

Barahones Quinonez is charged with three counts of murder, aggravated malicious wounding, four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and four counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.