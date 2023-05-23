Caroline County authorities are looking for a man suspected in connection with a "disturbing" incident Monday that involved a young boy.

Alvin Lee "Bo" Williams, 37, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said.

Moser said the boy, whose age was not released, was playing in the Bridlewood subdivision Monday when a silver or gray Toyota pulled up and engaged the child. The driver lured the child to his vehicle by offering to let him see a small duck that was in the car.

The man then gave the child a knife and a power tool before a neighbor who witnessed the incident called the child over. The man drove away at that point, leaving the child with the knife and the tool.

Moser said an investigation that included information from several witnesses led to the identification of Williams as the suspect. Williams, whose last known address was in Caroline, is described as being 6 feet tall and 150 pounds with red hair, a goatee and visible tattoos on both arms.

The Toyota had a luggage rack on top of the car and the front license plate was on the dashboard instead of the front bumper.

Moser said police are interested in finding out why the man, who the child did not know, lured the boy to the car. He said police are grateful that the neighbor intervened when she did.

Anyone with information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 804/633-5400. Anonymous calls can be made to the Sheriff's Office tip line at 804/633-1122.