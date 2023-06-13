A charge against a man accused of trying to walk off with someone else's 3-year-old son from a baseball field in Stafford County earlier this year was sent to a Stafford grand jury Monday.

Griffin Edward Unroe, 26, is charged with attempted abduction. Judge Julian Johnson sent the charge to circuit court following a preliminary hearing in Stafford Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Ed Lustig, the child and several siblings were at Rowser Field off U.S. 1 on April 22 for a game involving the boy's older sibling.

At one point, the child's mother took one of his siblings to use the bathroom. As she was returning to the field, she saw a man with his hand on her child's shoulder, leading him toward the parking lot.

She told the man to get his hand off her child, then told her other children to go tell their father what was happening. She took a picture of the back of the man as he walked away.

The mother made a Facebook post that evening telling people about what had happened. A woman who read the post said a man fitting that same description had asked a strange question about a child that same day at a nearby skating rink.

Unroe was found later that day lying on the ground in the area of Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. A deputy offered to give him a ride back to a homeless shelter in Prince William County before realizing he might be a suspect in the incident earlier that day.

Detective Nick Ridings interviewed Unroe, who admitted coming to Stafford that day and walking to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, which is in the same area as Rowser Field.

He then stopped the interview, saying he wanted a lawyer. But the mother positively identified him as the man she saw with her son.

Unroe is being held in the regional jail.