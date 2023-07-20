A Stafford man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted Wednesday of sex crimes involving a child.

Darbin Suazo-Jimenez, 37, was found guilty by a Stafford Circuit Court jury of aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration, both involving a child under the age of 13. The convictions carry mandatory life sentences.

Suazo-Jimenez was acquitted of similar charges involving another young girl.

According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the abuse started in Prince William County and continued after Suazo-Jimenez moved to Stafford in 2018. The evidence showed that the victim, now 11, was molested numerous times before Suazo-Jiminez's actions were reported.

Suazo-Jimenez will be formally sentenced on Sept. 25.

He is the second man this month convicted of sexual abuse charges in Stafford that carry mandatory life sentences. On July 7, 31-year-old Johnny Grover Thomas of Portsmouth was convicted of indecent liberties and sodomy involving a victim who was four in 2018. The sodomy charge carries a mandatory life sentence because of the victim's age.

Thomas' sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Frank said he offered both Suazo-Jiminez and Thomas plea deals that would have removed the mandatory life sentences, but both insisted on taking their chances with juries.