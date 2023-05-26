Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Spotsylvania detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a county woman who was found dead in the woods last weekend, court records show.

The 43-year-old victim was found in the 6400 block of Brokenburg Road with hypodermic needles in her left hand and a pistol underneath her body. The gun had a magazine inserted, but the safety was on and there was no round in the chamber.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court states there was bruising on the victim's legs, indicating that a possible assault had occurred inside the nearby home where the woman lived. Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said Thursday that the cause of death remained unclear and that police are awaiting toxicology and autopsy reports before making a determination.

According to the affidavit, the victim had last been seen alive May 14. Two friends told police they were at her home that day when the victim and her boyfriend got into a dispute because he believed she was involved with another resident of the home.

In the days following that dispute, the affidavit states, the friends received text messages from the woman's cellphone as if she was sending them, but told police that "something didn't feel right." They searched the property on May 20 and called 911 after discovering the remains.

Among the items recovered during the subsequent search were suspected drug residue, drug paraphernalia and pants with a red stain, court records show.