A 36-year-old Woodbridge man died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 95 in Stafford County, police said.

Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey said the crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. in the southbound lanes, about a mile north of the Falmouth exit. A 2011 BMW sedan was in the left lane traveling at a slow speed when the driver made an abrupt lane change to the right. A southbound 2013 Chrysler sedan was unable to avoid a collision and rear-ended the BMW, Coffey said, causing it to strike a jersey wall. The crash caused significant traffic delays.

The BMW driver was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he later died. Coffey said police are withholding the victim's name pending notification of family. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The Chrysler driver, a 52-year-old Stafford man who was wearing his seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Stafford Hospital. No charges had been filed as of Tuesday.