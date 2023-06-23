A Henrico County woman was killed early Friday in a crash in Spotsylvania during which an airborne vehicle landed on the car she was riding in, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said the incident occurred about 2 a.m. in the area of 7014 Patriot Highway (U.S. 1). A 2015 BMW was heading south when it came upon a very large fallen tree that was blocking all four lanes of the highway.

As the BMW was making a U-turn to head north, a 2008 Mercury SUV was heading north at the same time and struck the tree. The impact sent the Mercury airborne into the passenger's side window of the BMW. The passenger, 42-year-old Tamica Epps, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scott said the area where the accident took place was extremely dark and wet. "It was a terribly, terribly unfortunate situation," Scott said. "There was absolutely nothing [either driver] could have done to prevent it."

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Neither excess speed nor intoxicants were factors in the crash, Scott said.

It was at least the second fatal accident in Spotsylvania this week. A 27-year-old county woman died following a crash Wednesday in the area of 10509 Tidewater Trail, Scott said.

Scott said about 7:30 p.m., Megan Eftink drifted from the roadway onto the very soft shoulder on the right. Police said she overcorrected back onto the roadway and struck another vehicle.

Eftink was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she later died as the result of her injuries. The other driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Scott said that crash remains under investigation.