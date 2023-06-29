Charges are pending in a case involving 26 dead kittens that were discovered inside a freezer at a Fredericksburg apartment complex.

According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed by Spotsylvania County Deputy L.L. Dus, a complaint was made Monday regarding a heavy urine smell throughout the building at 2308 Cowan Blvd. near the city police station. The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office handles animal-related complaints and investigations for Fredericksburg.

Dus wrote that urine-soaked walls were discovered in the apartment below the one where the kittens were recovered. Areas of urine and feces were all over the suspects' apartment.

A dead mouse and a dead hamster were also in the freezer, and two live ferrets were seized from the apartment. The affidavit did not indicate why the animals were being stored.

The search warrant states that charges of cruelty to animals and maintaining animals under "offensive or unsanitary conditions" are being considered.

Spotsylvania Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said charges are pending against two people. They had not been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

The animals were transported to a facility in Warrenton where necropsies will be performed, police said.