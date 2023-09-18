The driver in a crash in which two Spotsylvania County sisters were killed earlier this year has been indicted on two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Najee Nasir Edwards was directly indicted Monday by a grand jury. He had not been arrested as of Monday night.

According to police and court records, Edwards was carrying three passengers in a 2005 Honda Accord on March 11 when the single-vehicle crash took place in the area of River Road and Musket Ridge Lane in Spotsylvania.

Dawn Donnelly, 16, and her sister, Alexyss Scott, 18, both died as the result of injuries sustained in the crash. Both victims were students at Riverbend High School.

Edwards was critically injured in the crash, while his front-seat passenger, a 17-year-old South Carolina girl, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said at the time that the Honda was heading east on River Road when the driver lost control in a curve, struck a tree trunk that was just off the road and overturned. The car then went into an embankment and turned back onto its tires before eventually catching on fire.

Two Spotsylvania deputies arrived minutes after the crash and pulled one victim out before rescue workers arrived and got two others out. One victim had been ejected from the car.

An affidavit for a search warrant filed by Detective J. Hanrahan states that the surviving passenger told police that Edwards, who was 18 at the time, was speeding and that he’d been asked several times to slow down. Police determined that the Honda reached speeds up to 91 mph on the winding two-lane road, and that one of the sisters was chatting with a friend during the ride and told the friend that she was scared.

Two other motorists told police that the Honda passed them on a double-yellow line moments before the crash.

Involuntary manslaughter carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years.