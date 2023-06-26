A Spotsylvania County man whose passenger died in a fatal crash last year was ordered Monday to serve just over four years in prison.

Sherloc Olmes Lara Perez, 54, was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 12 years with all but four years and a month suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and two misdemeanors, DUI and hit and run.

Judge Charles Sharp's sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of three years.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald, the crash that killed 50-year-old Lenin Mendez Cordova of Spotsylvania took place late on Aug. 28. Shortly before that crash, Lara Perez ran a red light at the intersection of Mine Road and Falcon Drive and struck the right passenger side of another vehicle.

Both vehicles pulled over after that crash, but Lara Perez drove away after the other driver mentioned calling the police. That victim got a picture of Lara Perez's 2015 Ford truck as he drove east on Mine Road.

The other driver began following the truck, but stopped after being told to do so by a police dispatcher. Lara Perez, whose blood-alcohol level was determined to be more than twice the legal limit, didn't get far before he crashed into an embankment at the intersection of Benchmark and Mine roads.

A witness to that crash found Lara Perez unconscious with Mendez Cordova on his lap. Mendez Cordova was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Defense attorney Thaddeus Furlong asked for leniency, saying Lara Perez had no prior criminal record and was especially remorseful about the loss of his friend. He also claimed that Lara Perez had little to no experience with drinking and wasn't familiar with his tolerance level.

Judge Sharp cited Lara Perez's decision to drive with a .173 blood-alcohol level to explain exceeding the sentencing guidelines.