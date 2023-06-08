A Spotsylvania man was ordered Wednesday to serve six years in prison for running a red light last year in the county and killing a married couple.

Jonathan Roger Hanson, 28, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a Jan. 12, 2022, crash on State Route 3 that took the lives of Peggy Proffitt, 76, and Larry Proffitt, 75.

As part of a plea agreement, Hanson was sentenced to a total of 20 years with 14 years suspended. He was also convicted of a probation violation and given an additional six months to serve.

According to police and the evidence presented by police and prosecutors Rob Foss and Stephanie Fitzgerald, Hanson was heading east on Route 3 in a commercial bucket truck late that morning when he drove through a red light at Bragg Road.

The Proffitts were crossing Route 3 through the green light when their Ford Fusion was hit. Both vehicles then struck a pair of pickup trucks in a westbound turn lane. Eastbound Route 3 remained closed until that evening as police and rescue workers tended to the injured and investigated the crash.

None of the occupants of the other vehicles were seriously injured.

Fitzgerald said Hanson did not have a commercial driver's license, meaning he should not have been driving that vehicle. He also had marijuana in his system.

As part of his punishment, Hanson will not be allowed to have marijuana or alcohol while he is on probation after he is released from prison.