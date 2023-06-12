The father of a Spotsylvania County middle school student who brought a loaded gun to school last month has been charged with a misdemeanor offense.

Josette Rodriguez, 37, is charged with "recklessly leaving a loaded, unsecured firearm so as to endanger the life or limb of a child under the age of 14," Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said.

The charge stems from a May 19 incident in which a loaded .45-caliber handgun was found in the backpack of a 12-year-old boy. An investigation began after another student told a teacher about the weapon.

School administrators and a school resource officer were notified and the gun was recovered without incident. Skebo said the student never made any threats regarding the gun.

Sheriff Roger Harris said the incident was a good reminder of the need for parents and others to properly secure weapons to keep them out of the reach of curious or troubled children.

A court appearance for Rodriguez is scheduled for next week in Spotsylvania General District Court.