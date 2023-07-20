A former area teacher was ordered Thursday to serve 50 years in prison for repeatedly raping and molesting a girl in Spotsylvania County, starting when she was eight years old.

Edward D. Gent, 41, of Spotsylvania, was sentenced to a total of 100 years, with half of it suspended. Judge William Glover’s sentence exceeded the recommended state guidelines but fell just short of prosecutor Amanda Sweeney’s request for life sentences.

Gent earlier this year pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to two counts of raping a child under the age of 13. The rape convictions stem from incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Combined with sentences he received for illegally touching students in Stafford and Caroline counties, Gent is now serving an active sentence of 55 years.

The Spotsylvania victim was not one of his students, but she suffered the most abuse. Gent was a trusted friend of the girl’s parents and was frequently at their home. The girl also spent nights at Gent’s home with him and his wife.

The girl was already having significant issues by January 2021, by which time Gent had been arrested on sexual assault charges involving one of his seventh-grade students in Stafford. The mother asked a counselor to question the child about any potential incidents involving Gent.

The girl went on to describe her sexual history with Gent that started when she was eight years old.

Court records state that the girl told an interviewer that as she got older she realized what Gent was doing was wrong, but by that time she’d become attached to him and never told her parents what was going on.

The girl has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as one result of Gent’s actions, court records state.