Two women accused of being negligent in their care of a 5-month-old child, who died earlier this year at the daycare facility they worked at, were indicted on felony charges Thursday by a King George grand jury.

Tiffany Nicole Roy, 35, and Arlene Victoria Blanchard, 40, both of King George, are charged with felony child neglect. The charge is a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.

The charges stem from the Feb. 21 death of a 5-month-old boy named Maxx, the son of Kasey Hamlet and Trevin Wilson. The baby died while in the care of the C&A Daycare and Preschool in the 5200 block of Potomac Drive in the Dahlgren area.

According to an investigative report by the Virginia Department of Social Services, Maxx hadn’t been checked on for more than three hours that day when he was discovered pale and not breathing. Subsequent CPR attempts and further life-saving efforts at a local hospital were unsuccessful.

Roy and Blanchard were charged in March following a review of the facility’s camera footage and documentation. Roy was directly indicted on a second neglect charge Thursday.

The day care is still in operation, but is temporarily not allowed to care for any child under 16 months. Roy and Blanchard no longer work there.

The state report shows that Maxx was “swaddled” and laid on his stomach in a crib at 10:53 a.m. The baby was not checked on again until 2:10 p.m. The baby was last seen moving in the crib at 12:27 p.m.

Eleven children were present as one of the staffers performed CPR on Maxx, who was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The state report cited 23 violations of state standards at the day care, though none resulted in serious harm to any other children. The violations included failing to have at least one staffer for every four infants, failing to check on infants in a timely fashion, failing to make sure children were always within sight of a staffer and failing to ensure that such things as striking or rough handling of children were forbidden.

The owner of the facility recently sent a message to parents stating that the violations have since been addressed and that staffers received eight hours of intensive training this month.