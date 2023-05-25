Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A King George man who was caught on camera breaking into a county car dealership where he once worked was ordered Thursday to spend two years in prison.

Tony Bae, 31, was sentenced in King George Circuit Court after pleading guilty to burglary and larceny of a vehicle. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years with all but two suspended.

According to court records and police, officers went to Elite Auto Nation on U.S. 301 early Nov. 30 after an employee discovered that an exterior window had been broken. Some vehicle keys and a 2019 Kia Forte were missing.

The car was recovered a short distance away, and Bae was identified as the suspect through the investigation and surveillance footage. He was arrested about a week later after he cashed a stolen check in Fredericksburg.

He was convicted in the city earlier this month on charges of forgery and obtaining money by false pretenses, and received a year to serve on those convictions, court records show.