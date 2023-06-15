A man who threatened to shoot elementary school students in Stafford last year as part of a series of prank calls was ordered Wednesday to serve five years in prison.

James Wayne Hash II, 36, of Fredericksburg, was sentenced by Judge Victoria Willis to a total of 20 years with 15 years suspended. He pleaded guilty earlier this year in Stafford Circuit Court to felony offenses of threatening to bomb and attempted act of terrorism.

Hash placed a prerecorded 911 call to Conway Elementary School on Sept. 7 that warned authorities they had 15 minutes to clear the school or "I will shoot one Mexican or Black child for every minute that will pass."

He sent two more messages, one again warning officials to evacuate and another claiming that a gunman was at the school looking to hurt students.

The school was locked down that day and again two days later, when the same phone was used to make another threat.

Police eventually tied the phone to Hash and recovered it in his hotel room, court records show. Hash told police that he made the calls because he felt "empty and down" and said he singled out Conway because a relative worked there. The relative had nothing to do with Hash's actions, police said.

Hash is still facing charges in Spotsylvania for allegedly making a bomb threat to the Spotsylvania Towne Center and in Fredericksburg for a series of prank calls involving homes and businesses.

