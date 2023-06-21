City police are now offering a $5,000 reward as part of an effort to solve the June 10 slaying of 19-year-old Antione Fox.

Fox was killed early that morning in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. He died at the scene after being shot multiple times.

Police had previously offered an undisclosed reward for information leading to the killer's arrest. On Wednesday, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris announced the $5,000 offer.

Court records show that police have at least one suspect in the slaying, but apparently don't have all the evidence needed to make an arrest. An affidavit for a search warrant states that several anonymous tips have been made naming the same suspect, and a witness' description of the shooter matches that of the suspect, who is named in court records.

The affidavit states that Fox and the suspect were affiliated with rival groups in the city. Court records also state that the suspect and his associates have posted rap videos online in which they display firearms and make threats toward Fox and others.

Morris said police hope the reward will spur someone to come forward with the information needed for an arrest.

"It's been 11 days since the fatal shooting of Antione Fox," Morris said. "We want to bring justice to Antione and closure to his family."

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the tip.