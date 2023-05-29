Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fredericksburg police are investigating an incident early Sunday in which several homes were struck by gunfire, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said police got several 911 calls shortly after 4 a.m. regarding shots fired in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive. Responding officers found that three homes had been struck by bullets, but no one was injured.

Officers surrounded the area and several cartridge casings were recovered from the road. A detective was called to the scene to head the investigation, Morris said.

Anyone with information about the shootings or any video footage is asked to call police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the tip.