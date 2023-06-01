A man accused in what police called a "suspicious" incident involving a child last month in Caroline County was ordered to be held without bond Thursday, despite presenting evidence that indicated he was not at the scene of the May 22 incident.

Alvin Lee Williams Jr., 36, of Partlow, is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He had received a $2,500 bond earlier this week in Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, but prosecutor Bryan Dunkum appealed that decision to circuit court.

At the end of a hearing in Caroline Circuit Court, Judge Sarah Deneke overruled the lower court judge and ordered that Williams remain in the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond.

The judge clearly struggled with the decision before announcing it.

"I don't know what to do with you, I truly, truly don't," Deneke said to Williams. "But this is a frightening crime … and [releasing Williams] is a risk I'm not willing to take."

The misdemeanor charge stems from an incident in the Bridlewood subdivision involving a 13-year-old autistic boy. Police said the boy was playing outside when a silver or gray Toyota pulled up and lured the boy to the vehicle by offering to show him a small duck that was in the car.

The driver gave the boy a pocket knife and a power tool before a neighbor called the child away. The man drove away at that point, leaving behind the knife and the tool.

Williams was arrested a couple of days later in Louisa County. Police expressed concerns about what the driver had in mind when he called the boy over to his vehicle.

Williams, who was already on bond on multiple other charges, was identified by police as the Toyota driver.

Williams and his fiance, Nikki Rehbein, both testified Thursday that Williams was nowhere near Bridlewood that afternoon and said neither has access to a Toyota.

They said Williams has an app on his phone that constantly tracks his location, and Rehbein provided pictures showing Williams at different locations during the time of the incident.

Defense attorney Doug Weatherly argued that the technology proves that Williams isn't the suspect. He also said that even if he did what is alleged, it is not a serious enough crime to merit being held without bond.

Weatherly added that Williams' criminal record consists primarily of property crimes and there is no history of any abduction attempts.

Dunkum argued that the technology does not prove that Williams had his phone on him at the time of the incident. Pointing out that Williams suffered a drug overdose in December, he said it would be safer for him and the community to remain in jail at this time.

A trial on the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for July 11. Deneke said that if Williams is acquitted that day on the misdemeanor charge, she will return him to the bond he was on prior to the recent incident.