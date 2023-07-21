A Fredericksburg police officer shot and killed a knife-wielding man who was charging toward him Friday during an intense incident in the city, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the shooting occurred in the area of the 1400 block of Sunken Road. Police were dispatched there after receiving a 911 call at 7:49 a.m. reporting that a young man, who was brandishing a knife, was assaulting an older man and demanding money from multiple people.

The first-arriving officer repeatedly ordered the man to drop the knife, but the man appeared to ignore the officer’s commands and charged toward him. The officer responded with multiple gunshots.

Morris said she didn’t know how close the man was to the officer when he was first shot, but said he continued approaching the officer still holding the knife even after being hit. Other officers responded and performed CPR until medics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A number of neighbors witnessed at least part of the incident. One witness reported that one woman, possibly the victim’s mother, was desperately trying to defuse the situation before police arrived but could not get the young man to calm down.

Morris said the victim’s next-of-kin has been notified, but police won’t release the man’s name until tomorrow. He was a Stafford resident.

The officer who shot him is on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Morris said his name will be released at a later date.

Chief Brian Layton has asked the Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation into the shooting.