Police arrested one man and said they expect to arrest others in connection with the shooting death of a Fredericksburg man who was visiting family in Connecticut.

Gregory Robertson, 40, was shot about 4 a.m. Sunday at a club in Waterbury, Connecticut. Two other men were shot during the same incident, but are expected to survive, Waterbury police spokesman Lt. Ryan Bessette said.

The person arrested already is not the suspected killer, but was involved in the incident, Bessette said. German Pena-Lopez, 34, of Waterbury is charged with illegal possession of weapons in a vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening and illegal sale of a firearm.

Bessette said police expect to make other arrests soon. Authorities did not say what led to the gunfire at the Bunker Social Club that morning. Robertson was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victims showed up at a local hospital following the shooting.

Robertson grew up in Bridgeport, which is about 30 miles from Waterbury. He moved to Virginia about a decade ago and was back in Connecticut visiting family, including his son.