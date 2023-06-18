One of the 18 people charged as part of a recent drug sweep in Caroline County is also facing charges in connection with a fatal accident last year in Spotsylvania, court records show.

Michael William Maddox, 55, of Woodford, is charged in Spotsylvania with involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a Sept. 15 accident on Patriot Highway (U.S. 1) in Spotsylvania near Massaponax Church Road in which 48-year-old Kenneth Scott Brown was killed.

Maddox was indicted last month by a Spotsylvania grand jury. Four days after the indictments, Maddox was arrested on three drug distribution charges in Caroline that resulted from sales of cocaine and methamphetamines to a police informant as part of an undercover investigation.

According to police, Brown was heading south on Route 1 late Sept. 15 when he hit the side of a 2019 Ford Fiesta. Police said the Fiesta had been heading north when it turned in front of the motorcycle while trying to enter a Fas Mart parking lot.

Brown was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. He was the co-owner of a downtown shop in downtown Fredericksburg. Maddox was finally charged following a lengthy investigation.

By that time, Maddox was being investigated and eventually arrested for three drug deals that took place in Caroline about a month before the fatal crash. No trial date has been set for the Caroline cases, though Maddox does have a bond hearing scheduled for this week in Caroline Circuit Court.

A status hearing on the manslaughter charge is scheduled for July 31 in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. Maddox is currently in custody in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.