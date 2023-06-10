A wanted man is in custody following a scuffle in Caroline that left him with multiple new charges and the county sheriff with a bloody nose, police said.

Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said the Bowling Green Police Department recently received a picture from a concerned citizen that showed a man carrying a firearm and a machete. Sheriff's Sgt. B.J. Sadler identified the man as 45-year-old Raheem K.O. Pleasants of Milford, who was wanted in Henrico County on probation violation allegations.

Earlier this week, the Caroline Sheriff's Office got a tip that Pleasants was at a home in the Sparta area. Moser went to the home, saw Pleasants and told him he was under arrest.

Moser said Pleasants made it clear he did not want to go back to jail and the two men got into a struggle. Police said a gun dropped to the ground during the altercation, and Moser was able to recover the gun and handcuff the suspect following what police described as an "intense" struggle.

Sadler arrived after Pleasants was already in custody and took possession of the firearm. He also found cocaine on the suspect during a subsequent search. Moser said he got a bloody nose during the scuffle but was not seriously injured.

Moser said investigators believe that Pleasants had been living in the woods in the Sparta area in an effort to avoid law enforcement.

Pleasants was additionally charged in Caroline with resisting arrest, possessing a firearm as a violent felon, possessing a firearm while in possession of cocaine and possession of cocaine. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail under no bond.

Moser thanked Bowling Green Police Chief Justin Cecil and the citizen who provided the picture for their assistance.