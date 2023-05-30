Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A man arrested following what police deemed a "suspicious" incident in a Caroline County subdivision last week remains in custody under no bond.

Alvin Lee "Bo" Williams Jr., who turned 36 Wednesday, was arrested at a home in Louisa County following an incident in the Bridlewood subdivision involving a young boy. According to police, the boy was playing outside when a silver or gray Toyota pulled up and lured the boy to his vehicle by offering to let him see a small duck that was in the car.

He then gave the child a knife and a power tool before a neighbor intervened and called the child away from the car. The man drove off at that point, leaving behind the knife and the tool.

Police identified Williams as the driver and broadcast a lookout for him. Police later tracked him down in Louisa County with the help of the Louisa Sheriff's Office, Caroline Sheriff Scott Moser said. He is charged only with a misdemeanor in the Bridlewood case: contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It remains unclear what led the Toyota driver to interact with the child. Moser said police are concerned about what might have happened if the neighbor had not intervened.

Williams, who is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail, denied being in Bridlewood at the time of the May 22 incident, police said. A trial on the misdemeanor charge is scheduled for July 11 in Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

He was also scheduled to be in Caroline Circuit Court Wednesday on unrelated probation violation charges, court records show. Williams has prior convictions in Caroline on theft-related offenses.