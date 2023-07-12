A man who was arrested in May following what police termed a "suspicious" incident involving a Caroline County child was acquitted of a misdemeanor charge Tuesday.

Alvin Lee Williams Jr., 36, of Partlow was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an offense that could have netted him up to a year in jail. He was arrested in May after police said a man lured a 13-year-old autistic boy to a car in the Bridlewood subdivision by offering to show him a small duck in his Toyota.

The driver gave the boy a pocket knife and a power tool before a neighbor called the child away, police said. The man drove away at that point, leaving the tool and the knife behind.

Police expressed concern about the man's intentions and arrested Williams a few days later. He has been in jail ever since.

It was not clear what led to Williams' acquittal Tuesday in Caroline Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court, as Judge Charles Adams ordered a reporter out of the courtroom at the requests of both prosecutor Shannon Dillon and defense attorney Doug Weatherley.

But at a bond hearing last month in Caroline Circuit Court, Williams and his fiance, Nikki Rehbein, both testified that Williams was nowhere near Bridlewood the afternoon of the incident and said neither has access to a Toyota.

They said Williams has an app on his phone that continually tracks his location, and Rehbein provided pictures indicating Williams was elsewhere during the time of the incident.

A prosecutor argued that there is no proof that Williams was with his phone at the time, and a judge overruled a lower court ruling granting Williams bond.

Williams was still in Pamunkey Regional Jail on Wednesday. He still has probation violation charges pending in Caroline.