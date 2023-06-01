A man convicted of killing a man in Caroline County in 2021 is seeking a new trial.

Calvin Maurice Reynolds, 31, was convicted in February in Caroline Circuit Court of first-degree murder. He killed 59-year-old Warren "Doc" Baker outside 7119 Macedonia Road on Oct. 10, 2021 by beating him with a metal child's chair for no apparent reason.

Reynolds' sentencing has been delayed several times and his new attorneys, Anna Lindemann and Andrea Shaia Bade, filed a motion Wednesday seeking a new trial.

The 55-page motion is sealed in court records, but it apparently has something to do with mental health treatment or testing Reynolds received prior to his trial. The facts of what happened to Baker are not in dispute.

Judge Sarah Deneke on Thursday scheduled a July 12 hearing on the motion.

According to the evidence presented at his trial, Reynolds and Baker were among a group of men who were gathered outside 7119 Macedonia Road that day. The men were drinking beer, smoking marijuana and talking about sports, witnesses said.

Jajuan Lewis eventually left the gathering and was driving away when Reynolds chased down his vehicle and threw punches through his car window. Lewis said he didn't know what Reynolds was upset about.

When he returned to the main gathering, Baker asked Reynolds why he went after Lewis. Witnesses said Reynolds then snapped and put Baker on the ground with a three-punch knockout. He then picked up the chair and pummeled Baker to death.

Reynolds is being held in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.