A man who has been through three mistrials since being accused of killing his brother in 2020 was released on bond.

Wesley Ray Whiting, 41, of Stafford County, is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in connection with the Sept. 25, 2020, death of his brother, 33-year-old Calvin Whiting. Whiting died after being shot multiple times during a dispute at his home on Porter Hill Road in Stafford.

Two prior jury trials for Whiting ended in mistrials because of issues that arose after attorneys had completed their closing arguments. A third was declared a mistrial after too many potential jurors were disqualified for various reasons.

Whiting was free on bond previously, but was placed back in the Rappahannock Regional Jail because of a bond violation. There have been several delays since then, but Whiting's next trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 24 in Stafford Circuit Court.

Defense attorney Eugene Frost, who has claimed in previous hearings that Whiting acted in self-defense, argued Thursday that it was well past time for Whiting to be released on bond. He said none of the delays associated with the case have been Whiting's fault.

Prosecutor Greg Holt called the delays "unfortunate," but pointed out the seriousness of the charges Whiting is facing. Judge Victoria Willis decided on a $10,000 bond with various conditions.

According to evidence presented at previous hearings, Wesley Whiting went to his brother's home that day to confront him about a family matter. An altercation that was recorded on a Ring Video camera showed Calvin Whiting walk to his brother's vehicle, fire a warning shot and punch Wesley Whiting as he was sitting in the car.

Wesley Whiting then leaned out of the car window and fired shots that struck his brother. Calvin Whiting returned fire, but only hit the car.