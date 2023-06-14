A man who is awaiting a bank robbery trial in Stafford County and other trials elsewhere was convicted of a serious felony charge Tuesday for an incident that occurred in jail.

Karl Christopher Mitchell, 34, was found guilty of aggravated malicious wounding by a jury in Stafford Circuit Court. He will face the possibility of up to life in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 24.

According to evidence presented by prosecutor Lori DiGiosia, the charge stems from a July 15, 2021, incident in the Rappahannock Regional Jail during which Mitchell attacked one of his cellmates with a metal food tray.

The victim had his head split open in the attack, which stemmed from a disagreement about the existence of Satan.

Mitchell was in jail as the result of an April 2021 bank robbery at the SunTrust Bank in North Stafford and multiple thefts in Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Fauquier and Hanover.

The bank robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after handing a teller a note in which he implied that he had a gun.

The bank robbery trial is now scheduled for Sept. 6 in Stafford. Mitchell has insisted on a jury trial, even though he has already admitted to the crime in open court and during a police interview. He has also admitted to at least some of the thefts, court records show, saying he needed equipment for a landscaping business he was starting.

Mitchell's criminal history dates back to his juvenile years, when he skipped bond in Stafford after being arrested for throwing a trailer hitch through a car window. He fled to Georgia, where he was arrested for two bank robberies and spent 12 years in prison.

