A man who caused a school bus crash last year as part of a series of incidents involving "huffing" in Stafford County pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges Thursday.

Michael Jay Kingham, 30, pleaded guilty to inhaling noxious chemicals and reckless driving. Those charges stemmed from a Dec. 16 incident in which he caused a traffic accident involving a middle school bus.

According to police, Kingham had been inhaling fumes from aerosol cans that day when he passed a school bus in the 1300 block of Brooke Road in southern Stafford on a double-yellow line while heading north.

He hit the bus, then collided head-on with a southbound Dodge Durango. The bus ended up in a ditch.

The bus had just left Dixon-Smith Middle School. Two students were taken to a hospital to be treated, and the Durango driver was also injured.

Kingham had been convicted of huffing charges previously, and was arrested at least three more times following the school bus crash. He is again facing charges in Stafford as the result of a May 23 incident in which he was found locked in a Stafford Walmart bathroom with several empty aerosol cans he had allegedly stolen from the store.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday's convictions on July 27.