A man wanted on child molestation charges in Stafford County was apprehended recently after he got off a plane in Peru, authorities said.

Geronimo Johnny Neyra, 70, of Stafford is charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual acts against a 10-year-old child, according to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

He is in custody in Lima, Peru, awaiting extradition to Stafford.

Stafford deputies responded to a complaint involving Neyra on July 6. The following day, a U.S. Marshal learned that Neyra had boarded a Lima-bound flight and reported the information to CBP.

Federal authorities were able to identify the plane that Neyra was on and initiated a process that resulted in Peruvian law enforcement taking Neyra into custody just after the plane landed.

Court records show that Neyra was arrested on similar charges last year in Stafford, but those charges were dropped in December in Stafford Circuit Court.