A man who battered a Fredericksburg police officer nearly two years ago in Central Park reached a deal with prosecutors Monday that should have him out of jail soon.

Joshua J. Duggins, 33, of Fredericksburg, pleaded guilty in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to malicious wounding of a law-enforcement officer. He was ordered to serve two years in prison, but he has already served most of that time.

In exchange for the guilty plea, two other charges were dropped.

According to police and court records, Officer F.P. Murphy responded to the area of the Walmart parking lot the morning of July 21, 2021, in response to a complaint about a man trying to break into a pickup truck. He spotted Duggins, who was wearing pajamas depicting the "Incredibles" and carrying a bag on his shoulder.

After Murphy approached, Duggins told the officer he was "mining for precious gems" in the parking lot and expressed concern about the officer stealing them. He then attacked the officer, pinned him to the ground and began punching him repeatedly in the head. Court records state that Duggins has mixed martial arts training.

Murphy was treated at Mary Washington Hospital for head injuries, which may have been worse if not for the intervention of two bystanders who came to the officer's aid. One woman pounded Duggins with a baseball bat in an effort to get him off the officer.

The case against Duggins has lingered through the court system primarily because of issues regarding his mental health. It took months to restore Duggins to the point where he was deemed competent to stand trial, and among his diagnoses was one of "delusional disorder," court records state.

The agreement approved by Judge Gordon Willis called for a sentence of 10 years with eight years suspended. It also contains various conditions, including ongoing mental health evaluations for Duggins and a ban on his use of drugs and alcohol.