A grand jury indicted a Caroline County man on Monday for the July 2022 death of a worker at the Chancellor Convenience Center in Spotsylvania County.

Michael Lee Gorham, a county employee who works at the convenience center, faces a manslaughter charge, a class 5 felony, which carries a sentence of up to 10 years and a $2,500 fine. Gorham, 57, was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Major Troy Skebo said Wednesday.

A special prosecutor, Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins, has been assigned to the criminal case and is handling the investigation that led to the indictment.

This week’s indictment is not the first time a grand jury heard the case. A previous grand jury declined to indict Gorham in April.

Collins’ office said the prosecutor has no comment on the case.

Brandon Nutter was a 28-year-old Spotsylvania resident on the verge of getting married when he died in the convenience center incident.

Nutter was in his third week on the job at the Chancellor Convenience Center on July 7, 2022, when he entered a compactor to cut free a piece of rebar that apparently had jammed the machine, according to a report from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office produced shortly after his death. When the rebar was cut loose, the machine activated, according to the report. The 28-year-old tried to escape the machine but it closed in on him before he could get completely out.

According to the July 7, 2022, Sheriff’s Office report, several factors played crucial roles in Nutter’s death, including a lack of training and record keeping.

The county faces nearly $300,000 in Occupational Safety and Health Administration fines for violations related to the fatal incident. The labor and industry department is handling the state-based investigation for OSHA.

The OSHA case has not been resolved.

In June the family released a statement through their attorney saying there was a criminal case in Nutter’s “senseless” death and that it could go to a grand jury soon.

The statement also said family intended to sue “all responsible parties in the event there is no amicable resolution.”

In a statement, the county said it is “aware of the indictment levied against Mr. Gorham by a second grand jury convened on July 17th after the first grand jury sitting on April 17th decided not to indict him.”

The county added that it “respects the legal process, but is still without information which would lead the county to conclude any crime was committed by Mr. Gorham. The county will continue to work through the necessary administrative steps to address the matter with the Department of Labor and Industry and will continue its work to ensure such a tragedy does not happen again.”