A woman whose 4-year-old child died last year with a large amount of THC in his system was ordered Monday to serve 10 years in prison.

Dorothy Annette Clements, 31, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter and felony child neglect. As part of a plea agreement, she was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

According to police and prosecutor Crystal Montague-Holland, deputies went to Jamie Court in Spotsylvania County on May 6, 2022, and found rescue workers performing CPR on a young child who was not breathing.

Clements told police the boy had not been feeling well that day, and that she laid down with him to take a nap. She later tried to wake him up and found that he was not breathing.

She also told police that she called poison control earlier that day after the child took a bite of a CBD gummy but did not swallow it. She claims she was told that the child should be fine and that no further action was needed.

The child was rushed to a hospital, where it was determined that he had a very elevated blood sugar level. He had a history of medical ailments, and was overweight according to court records. He died on May 8.

But doctors determined that none of his previously known ailments caused his death and that the high THC level in his system was the likely culprit.

Court records state that Clements later admitted that the child could have ingested a dozen or more gummies. She also admitted that she never called poison control. Clements said she lied initially, in part out of fear of getting into trouble.

A doctor told police that the child could have been saved if the consumption of the gummies had been reported sooner. THC is the primary component of cannabis that causes the high sensation.