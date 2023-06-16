Eighteen people have been arrested in a wide-sweeping drug probe headed by Caroline Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators, police said.

According to a release from Sheriff Scott Moser, the investigation included at least 35 undercover purchases of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine. More than $25,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized, police said.

“I am very proud of [the members of the sheriff’s office],” said Moser, who pointed out that there were 1,951 deaths statewide last year stemming from fentanyl use alone. “Drug enforcement is far more than arresting drug dealers, it is about saving lives.”

The 18 people facing distribution and conspiracy charges were arrested between May 17 and June 7, court records show, and most have already been indicted.

Those charged include Lorenzo W. Freeman, 44, of Bowling Green; Sherenda E. Stevens, 40, and Harry Lee Anderson, 45, both of Doswell; Cortez V. Carroll, 26, Dionte M. Howard, 26, Joyce E. Flippin, 64, Terrence G. Tompson, 65, Roy E. Harrison, 65, and Austin C. Wilkins, 20, all of Ruther Glen; Melissa L. Maddox, 51, Michael W. Maddox, 55, Ryan K. Armstead, 55, Tara L. Liles, 45, Spencer T. Foxx, 52, Kevin Jerome Smith Sr., 48, and Kevin Jerome Smith Jr., 22, all of Woodford; and James V. Croal, 22 and Alyssa Kay Strain, 22, both of Fredericksburg.

Howard and Michael Maddox were both wanted in other localities at the time of their arrests on the Caroline charges.

Assisting in the investigations were Virginia State Police, the Bowling Green Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force.