A 19-year-old Fredericksburg resident was shot to death early Saturday in the city, police said.

Antoine Fox was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said responding officers immediately began lifesaving efforts and continued until emergency medical workers arrived, but Fox died at the scene.

Morris said a citizen called 911 at 3:30 a.m. and reported that an unconscious male was bleeding in the road. Officers found several vehicles that had been hit by gunfire and numerous cartridge casings, an indication that more than one gun was involved in the altercation.

Officers surrounded the area and a medical examiner and a detective were summoned to the scene to begin an investigation. As of Saturday afternoon, no suspect had been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Persons can make an anonymous tip by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the information.