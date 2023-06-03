An Arlington man was arrested Thursday after Ring doorbell footage caught him damaging two Stafford County homes with a shovel and a post hole digger, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said Deputy A.J. Layug and Sgt. R.K. Pinkard went to the 1600 block of Garrisonville Road about 9:50 a.m. Thursday regarding an unusual disturbance. The resident, who was not home at the time, reported that he had seen a man on his Ring doorbell footage who was attempting to break into his home with a shovel.

The suspect was still there when deputies arrived and was taken into custody. The home had a shattered window, a destroyed front door lock and paving bricks scattered throughout the living room. Wilbur said the shovel used to cause the damage was found inside the residence.

While at the magistrate's office, Wilbur said, Layup learned that a residence down the street from the first victim also had its front window shattered. That resident had Ring footage of the same suspect smashing the glass, this time with a post hole digger.

Mario Tellez, 63, was charged with breaking and entering and two counts of felony destruction of property. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.