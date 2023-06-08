Spotsylvania detectives are investigating an incident late Wednesday in which a county man was shot twice by an unidentified assailant or assailants.

Sheriff's Maj. Liz Scott said the home-invasion shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Southgate Avenue. The 39-year-old victim and his parents reported hearing loud pounding on the door before someone forced their way inside.

Multiple shots were fired and responding deputies provided aid to the victim, who was suffering from non-life-threatening wounds to the lower body. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

Scott said the victim said he didn't know who attacked him or why. He was unable to provide any description of an intruder or tell police if there was more than one attacker.

No one else in the home was hurt.