A high-ranking enlisted Marine has been charged with three felony offenses in connection with an incident Wednesday in which two teenagers were seriously injured by an intoxicated driver in Aquia Harbour, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aquia Drive, said Stafford Sheriff’s spokesman Ryan Wilbur. Two 14-year-olds were walking in the area when a vehicle veered off the road and struck them and a mailbox.

The teens were immediately flown to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Both are expected to make complete recoveries, Wilbur said.

The driver, 39-year-old Beth Ellen Abbott of Stafford, remained at the scene and was charged that night with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor offense. Police said she admitted to drinking alcohol prior to driving.

An ensuing investigation by the Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit resulted in felony charges against Abbott on Friday, court records show. She is now additionally charged with possession of illegal drugs and two felony counts of DUI-maiming. Abbott was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Friday and released on bond the same day.

Abbott is a sergeant major in the Marine Corps and is stationed at Quantico. Her rank is the highest enlisted rank in the Marine Corps, with the exception of the sergeant major of the Marine Corps.

She has received numerous honors during her military career, including a Purple Heart. The Michigan native was honored for her service at a Detroit Lions football game in 2021.