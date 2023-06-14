Fredericksburg police are hoping an undisclosed cash reward will spur leads in the most recent city homicide.

Antoine Fox, 19, was shot multiple times early Saturday in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. He was on the ground bleeding and unconscious when police and rescue workers responded to a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said.

Police said several vehicles in that area had been struck by bullets and multiple cartridge casings were recovered. It appeared that more than one gun was involved in the incident.

No suspects had been identified as of Tuesday evening. Morris said police are hoping that the offer of a reward will provide information that will lead to the arrest of Fox’s killer and give his family closure. Morris declined to reveal the amount of the proposed reward.

City police made the same offer following the March 26 slaying of 18-year-old Jasiah Smith in the Bragg Hill area. Two people were later arrested, but it is unclear if the reward played any role in the arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to “847-411” and texting “FPDtip” followed by the tip.