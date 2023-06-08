For the third time in less than a week, a knifepoint robbery involving pedestrians has been reported in the same general area of North Stafford, police said.

Stafford Sheriff's spokesman Ryan Wilbur said the latest incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Stevens Drive and Huckstep Avenue. The victim told Deputy A.T. Leckemby that he was walking in that area when two men got out of a sedan and threatened him with knives.

They then demanded property from him and took several personal items, along with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects were described only as two men, one Hispanic and one white.

Two similar incidents involving pedestrians were reported Friday night, though only one assailant was seen in those instances.

The first took place at 8:37 p.m. on Foxwood Drive, where police said a woman reported that she was walking when a dark, four-door sedan rode up near her.

A man jumped out of the car, brandished a knife and demanded her belongings. The victim ran away without turning anything over to the knife-wielding suspect.

Less than 20 minutes later, police said, the same vehicle came up behind a man who was walking on Vista Woods Drive. That victim was also threatened with a knife and had his cell phone taken.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call Detective B.A. Boyle at 540/658-4450.